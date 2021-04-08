BRISTOL, VA. – Kathy Sue (Maiden) Taylor, 65, formerly of Hiltons, VA, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Kathy was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, a daughter of the late Robert and Edna Marie (Pennington) Maiden. She retired from VDOT and was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Bristol, VA. Kathy previously attended Darthula Baptist Church in Hiltons, VA.
Kathy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Dennis Taylor; son, Joey Taylor; brother, Bob Maiden.
Surviving are her children, Allie Darnell and husband Gerald, Bristol, VA, Daniel Taylor, Hiltons, VA, Chris Taylor and wife Misty, Sharpsburg, GA and Jennifer Owen and husband Todd, Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren, Taylor Darnell, Walker Darnell, Polly Taylor, Aidan Taylor, William Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Zach Regnold, Justin Regnold and wife Tiffany; nephew, Bobby Maiden; special friends, Gary Quillen and Eva Roberson.
Private graveside services will be conducted at the Taylor Family Cemetery, Hiltons, VA.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Taylor family.