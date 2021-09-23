KINGSPORT - Kathy Strange, 71, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, surrounded
by her loving family.
Kathy was born on February 12, 1950, in Kingsport, TN to the late Verlin and Freda Crawford. Kathy’s family always came first, and she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Kendrick’s Creek United Methodist Church for over 25 years.
Those left to cherish Kathy’s memory are her husband of 54 years, Jerry Strange; daughters, Renee (David) Tate, Angie Strange; Stephanie (Brian) Doggett; grandchildren, Luke Fields, Chris, Josh and Emma Doggett, Seth, Zeke, Noah and Anna Bowser; brothers, Jerry (Ruth) Crawford, Larry (Jane) Crawford, Jim Crawford, and Bill (Lisa) Crawford; several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends and her Fanchers Campground family.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Stephen Hopkins and Pastor John Hackney officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm in the Garden of the Last Supper of Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to Kendrick’s Creek United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1000 Kendrick Creek Rd., Kingsport, TN, 37663.
The care of Kathy Strange and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.