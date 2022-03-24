KINGSPORT - Kathy Rittenhouse Jordan, age 66, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Kathy was born July 28, 1955, in Rogersville, TN to the late Lyle Mackey and Anna Mae Starnes Rittenhouse.
Kathy was a 1973 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. She worked for the Kingsport City School System and Dobyns-Bennett High School for over 15 years.
Kathy was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She loved her family and the Lord fiercely, and her adoring grandchildren were the joy of her life.
Surviving are her two daughters, Kristen Hobbs (John), Taylor Davis (Dustin); son, Travis Liner (Holly Jourdan); sister, Sherri Chess (Shane); brother, Scott Rittenhouse; three grandchildren, Braedyn Liner, Ava Hobbs and Sawyer Davis; very special nephews, Colton, Joshua and Jacob Chess; many cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 5:00 pm prior to the service.
