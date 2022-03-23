KINGSPORT - Kathy Rittenhouse Jordan, 66, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT - Kathy Rittenhouse Jordan, 66, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription