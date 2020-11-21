On Sunday, November 8, our precious mother, wife, aunt and dear friend, Kathy Ogden (Blair) Roddy, 64, of Johnson City lost her battle with Covid-19, transitioning to a vastly more beautiful place that better matches her infinite spirit of love, laughter, adventure and artistic expertise.
She will be remembered for many things, including her love of storytelling, mischievous pranks, epic snow sculptures, and thousands of mural paintings that can be found across the Tri-Cities and beyond.
Kathy was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late AJ and Pauline Ogden of Liberty, MS.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Roddy (Johnson City), son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Katie Snyder (Nashville), daughter, Lacey Snyder (Atlanta), brother, Michael Ogden (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico), nieces, Melissa (Matt) Robertson (Chattanooga) and Emily (Sam) Britton (Kingsport), along with a host of adoring family and friends.
