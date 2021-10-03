ROGERSVILLE - Kathy McGuire, age 69, of Rogersville, formerly of Cecil County, MD passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
