ROGERSVILLE - Kathy McGuire, age 69, of Rogersville, formerly of Cecil County, MD passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Sheldon Livesay officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at McKinney Cemetery.
