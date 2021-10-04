ROGERSVILLE - Kathy McGuire, age 69, of Rogersville, formerly of Cecil County, MD passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son Donnie McGuire, parents Frank and Eunice Drasel, brother Bobby Drasel.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Don McGuire, son Jamie Lee McGuire both of Rogersville, grandchildren Janna McGuire, Trey McGuire and Cain McGuire, sister Susie Brooks and husband Tony, brother Frankie Drasel of Aberdeen, MD, several nieces and nephews, best friend Pam Hardesty.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Sheldon Livesay officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the McGuire family.