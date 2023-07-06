“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:31
Kathy Marguerite Greene, 70, passed away suddenly and peacefully went to meet her Lord and Savior and her parents in heaven on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Kathy was born on September 4, 1952, to the late J. Frank and Edwina Sally Greene in Kingsport, Tennessee. To everyone that knew her, Kathy was a loving and family-oriented person; she greatly cherished her sons, siblings, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Kathy was truly a selfless woman who would have given the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She was an animal lover and treated her beloved pets as if they were family. Kathy found happiness in spending time with her family at gatherings and watching old westerns on television. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her legacy will be upheld by her family members who will continue to share her memory.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, J. Frank, and Edwina Sally Greene, niece, Micah Collins and sister-in-law, Jane Greene.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Chad Runyon (Keila) and Chris Runyon (Theresa). Brothers, David Greene, Mark Greene, and Joe Greene (Tina). Sisters, Karen (Greene) Gillenwater (Jerry) and Jennifer Jeno. Grandchildren, Christopher S. Runyon, Dillon Runyon, Adam Runyon and Seth Runyon. Nieces and nephews, Mendy (Gillenwater) Hughes, Jacob Greene, Lindsey (Gillenwater) Campbell, Matt Greene, Jessica (Greene) Walsh. Great nieces and nephews, Matthew Greene, Kamaya Greene, Jaden Greene, Laken Greene, Kendall Greene, Blake Greene, Logan Greene, Noah Hughes, Camden Hughes, Madison Campbell and Olivia Campbell.
A celebration of life will be held at Heritage First Church of God 470 Rock Springs Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663 on July 8, 2023, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating.