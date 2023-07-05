“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:31

Kathy Marguerite Greene, 70, passed away suddenly and peacefully went to meet her Lord and Savior and her parents in heaven on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Kathy was born on September 4, 1952, to the late J. Frank and Edwina Sally Greene in Kingsport, Tennessee. To everyone that knew her, Kathy was a loving and family-oriented person; she greatly cherished her sons, siblings, grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Kathy was truly a selfless woman who would have given the shirt off her back to anyone in need. She was an animal lover and treated her beloved pets as if they were family. Kathy found happiness in spending time with her family at gatherings and watching old westerns on television. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her legacy will be upheld by her family members who will continue to share her memory.

