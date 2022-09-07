Kathy M. Davis Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT -- Kathy M. Davis, 72, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kathy M. Davis Carter-trent Kingsport Scott County Arrangement Weber City Va. Recommended for you