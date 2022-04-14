APPALACHIA, VA - Kathy Jean Wade, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn.
She was born in Scott County, Virginia. Kathy was a former waitress at Pizza Hut in Big Stone Gap. She attended Thee Church in Appalachia.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel R. and Brilla L. (Hill) Calton; and a brother, Dennis Calton.
Surviving are her husband, Charlie Wade; son, Daniel “Skip” Wade, Dryden, Va.; daughter, Brilla Wade, East Stone Gap, Va.; four granddaughters, Francheska Perry (Sean), Brooke Bentley, Jonna Stevens and Victoria Bentley; four great grandchildren; brother, Danny R. Calton (Vickie), Dot, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00pm – 5:00pm on Saturday, April 17, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap, to celebrate Kathy’s life.
