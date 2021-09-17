2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
BLOUNTVILLE - Kathy Hartsock Neal, 68, of Blountville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after six months of extended illness. She was born April 4, 1953 in Kingsport, TN and lived in the Gunnings Community her whole life. Kathy was faithful in her walk with the Lord and a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Franklin John and Edna Manis, and her brothers Ronnie and Tony Manis. Those left to honor her memory are her devoted husband and best friend of 25 years, Richard Neal; daughter, Amanda Hartsock (Ernie Dunn); son, Justin Hartsock (Schantel); brother, Larry Manis (Nancy); and step-daughters, Charity Pendleton and Maryann Lawson. Also many extended family members, dear sisters-in-law, and special friends.
Kathy had a selfless giving spirit, and all who knew her often received gifts as visual symbols of her love for them. Although faced with mobility issues throughout her adult life, she did not let her physical body limit her, notably graduating at the age of 57 from Northeast State Community College after surviving breast cancer. Kathy had a heart for relationships and wanted to be of service to her church community, friends, and family. Sharing meals in fellowship, working puzzles, and crafting were among her favorite pastimes. Kathy's passion was being a mother, and her children were her greatest joy. She will be dearly missed and always remembered as a cherished wife and Momma, and for the love she had for her entire family.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 5pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The family will receive friends immediately following the funeral service. A private, family committal service will be held Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shades of Grace, 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical team at BRMC for the excellent care given to Kathy, especially her nurses in ICU2.
Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting the use of facemasks for those that attend.
