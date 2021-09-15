KINGSPORT - Kathy Dianne Wilson, 66 of Kingsport, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
She was born in 1955 to James Howard and Monnie Ruth Babb of Gate City, Va. Kathy was a hairdresser as well as an amazing mother. Kathy was a bright light in this world, full of love and sunshine. Her smile and joy were infectious. She fiercely loved her children and her grandkids, as well as her siblings and wonderful friends. We are all so lucky to have been surrounded by her love, to have enjoyed her company, and to have held her close. She will be missed beyond measure.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, James Howard and Monnie Ruth Babb; husband, William David Wilson; and her beloved son, Matthew Chase Donihe.
She is survived by her daughter, Logan McClelland and husband Dave; sister, Shirley Henry and husband Eddie; brother, Gary Babb and wife Brenda; brother, Buddy Babb and wife Julia; the lights of her life, her grandchildren, Ruby, Harvey, Gus, and Chase; and special lifelong friends, Ann Baker and Debbie Burke.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 6pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Terry Browder officiating.
Due to the widespread COVID-19 Pandemic, all visitors are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing when possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
