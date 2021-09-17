KINGSPORT - Kathy Dianne Wilson, 66 of Kingsport, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 6pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow with Pastor Terry Browder officiating.
Due to the widespread COVID-19 Pandemic, all visitors are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing when possible.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
