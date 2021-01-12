ROGERSVILLE - Kathy Diane Bailey, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away on January 11, 2021 at her residence.
Kathy was born to William and Margaret Gibson on June 8, 1958. She married Delmar "Pete" Bailey in April of 1993. She worked as a caregiver for 35 years at Green Valley Development Center.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Lowe.
She is survived by her husband, Delmar "Pete" Bailey; her loyal friend, Milo; sister, Angela Hughes; brother, Tim Gibson; nephews, Brody Hughes and Timothy Rose; and several cousins and other family members.
The family of Kathy wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Ashley and Sherman from Smoky Mountain Hospice as well as Dr. Andy Roberts and Nurse Nichole for all the care they had shown to her.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Brown's Mountain Cemetery with Rev. Rex Miller officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the services is asked to meet at Christian-Sells Funeral Home at 2:00pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.