CHURCH HILL - Kathy Ann (Hall) Overbay, 59, entered into rest on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
CHURCH HILL - Kathy Ann (Hall) Overbay, 59, entered into rest on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription