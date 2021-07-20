BIG STONE GAP, VA - Kathy Ann Boltz Kelly, 65, was carried victoriously through Heaven’s gates on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Kathy was a lifelong servant to others as a nurse at both Lonesome Pine Hospital and Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Kathy loved life and spent hers emanating joy, laughter and mountain-moving faith. She took pride in caring and loving others, especially her family and grand babies. Kathy’s favorite role was being her baby’s “MoMo.” She will be forever missed as she was treasured by all who came to know her.
Kathy was preceded in death by her infant son, Mark Allen Kelly and ex-husband, Glenn; her parents, Franklin and Kay Boltz; her brothers, Sammy and Franklin Boltz, Jr.; and her sisters, Wilma Jean King, Virginia “Jenny” Hall, and her sister and best friend, Rose June Harvey.
Kathy is survived by her sons, Chris Kelly, and Brian Kelly (his children, Hannah and Camren); daughter and son-in-law, BreAnna Kelly Caudill and Christian Caudill. Also surviving are the joys of her life, her babies, Blakely Kate and Oakley Brel Caudill; her nephews, Jason Harvey (wife, Olivia) and Gary Harvey, Jr. (wife, Melissa, daughter, Garbrielle); and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to extend thanks to Wallen’s Ridge State Prison for their generosity to our family, and the wonderful staff at both Lonesome Pine Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center and for every person who has extended a hand of help to Chris in this time.
The family will receive friends 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00pm with Jason Harvey speaking.
Graveside services will be private at Glencoe Cemetery.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Kelly family.
