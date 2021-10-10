GATE CITY, VA - Kathy A. Sexton, age 59 of Gate City, VA was called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 8, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Scott County VA on January 27, 1962 and was the daughter of the late George Monroe Darnell and Callie Mae (Edwards) Darnell. Other than her parents, Kathy was also preceded in death by her brothers; Larry Lee Darnell and Charles Fred Darnell; a sister, Georgie Mae (Darnell) Ervin; father-in-law, Worley (Pops) Sexton.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Eugene Sexton, Sr.; son, Eugene Sexton, Jr. wife, Misty; grandchildren, Renee, Ayden, Allie and Mollie Sexton; sisters, Shirley Lawson, Virginia Grizzle, Carolyn Frazier (Eddie); brothers, James Darnell (Pat), Earl Darnell (Charlene), Hubert Darnell (Billie); and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Kathy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, mother- in -law, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed the role of being a nanny to her grandchildren that she cherished so deeply. She earned the names “Nanny and Aunt KK” and did a great job showing each one that they were loved. She was a member and was known as “the glue that held them together” of the Sisters in Christ Worship Team. Kathy was the first lady of Faith Bible Tabernacle Church which her husband pastors and has for many years. She had a sweet and humble heart that touched so many. Kathy always left an impression on the hearts of those that she met and it was evident by the smiles on their faces. She worked as a seamstress for Partner Industrial and had a host of friends and co-workers that she cherished, Debbie Fleming, James Perry, Michelle Phillips and Jack Tate to name a few. She will be missed by all. “Called home but never forgotten.”
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5 to 8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and at the son’s residence at 3428 Yuma Road in Gate City, VA.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel with her husband and Pastor Eugene Sexton, Sr and Rev. Rick Quillen officiating. Music will be provided by Sisters in Christ and her granddaughters, Renee, Mollie, Allie Sexton.
Kathy will be laid to rest following the Funeral service at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Mark Sexton, Kelly Sexton, Tim Peters, Austin Frazier, Eugene Sexton, Jr., and Gary Blankenbeckler.
Ayden Sexton will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.
