KINGSPORT - Kathryn Ruth Ford, 68, a lifelong Kingsport resident, passed away on Monday, July 26, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 15, 1952.
Kathryn attended Dobyns-Bennett High School as the first graduating class in the "new" school in 1970. As a graduate of ETSU she obtained a degree in Speech Pathology. She began her advocacy for the rights of others through service in the Head Start program working with young students through speech therapy in Scott County, VA. Her passion ranged from the ability to help students communicate, to other causes such as women's rights. She was known to visit classrooms and read to students within Kingsport schools. She was a willing homework helper for her nephews and the fastest to solve crossword clues and jumble puzzles at the breakfast table. She had an appreciation for the beauty of the mountains taking it in during weekend drives. She also enjoyed attending a ladies Sunday School class at Crossroads United Methodist for many years. Kathryn contributed to the caretaking of her parents throughout their later years, allowing them to remain at home. An organ donor, she hoped to contribute to medical solutions for others. She was blessed to have good friends in her life that were as concerned for her wellbeing as she was theirs.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Kathryn's caretaker Miranda Johnson.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her beloved parents, R.W. and Virginia Ford; and her nephew, Benjamin Painter.
She is survived by her sister, Melinda Hood married to Robin Hood; and nephew, Jacob Hutchison.
