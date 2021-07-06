KINGSPORT - Kathryn Elizabeth Taylor, 91, of Kingsport, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, peacefully at home. Born in Parrottsville, TN, she had resided in Kingsport most of her life. She was a graduate of Parrottsville High School and was a member of the girls basketball team. Kathryn was a graduate of ETSU. She taught school in the area for several years and later became a homemaker and also owner/operator of the Antique Gallery in Kingsport specializing in estate jewelry. Kathryn was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church. She was an avid UT football and basketball fan.
The family would like to thank Joy and Rob Henderson, and Matt Pirkle for their devotion and care through the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.M. Taylor; 2 sons, Cary Taylor and Mark Taylor; grandson, Carson Taylor; and 3 brothers, David Wilds, Johnny Wilds and Tilson Wilds.
Kathryn is survived by her son, Stewart Taylor and wife, Sheila of Kingsport; daughter-in-law, Paula Taylor of Kingsport; 4 grandchildren, Morgan, Russell, Cornell and Whitney Taylor; 5 great-grandchildren, Marcus, London, Ellenor, Collin and Cameron Taylor; sister, Frances Dozark and husband, Wayne of Tampa, FL; sister-in-law, Sandy Wilds of Parrottsville, TN; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Entombment will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Petworks (Kingsport Animal Shelter) 3101 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN, 37660, or to Kingsport Boys and Girls Club, 1 Positive Place, P.O. Box 784, Kingsport, TN 37662.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.