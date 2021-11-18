KINGSPORT - Kathryn Lea Barrett, 38, of Kingsport (formerly of Atlanta, GA) passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her residence.
Kathryn’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com
