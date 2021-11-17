Kathryn Barrett Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Kathryn Barrett, 38, of Kingsport passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Kathryn Barrett Hill Oak Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.