DERBY, VA - Kathryn Ann Atkins “Kathy” Kennedy, 67, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, VA.
Kathy was a lifelong resident of the Derby community and a 1972 graduate of Appalachia High School. She worked many years for Old Dominion Power, serving the residents of Southwest Virginia, Lonesome Pine Hospital and retired from Verizon. Kathy was an avid high school and college sports fan, supporting her grandchildren in all they participated in.
She was a faithful member of the Derby United Methodist Church.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Lee Atkins and her precious daughter, Leigh Ann Kennedy Bolinskey.
She is survived by her loving husband and partner of 49 years, Gary “Doc” Kennedy.
Kathy is also survived by their son, Adam Kennedy and wife Jennifer of Big Stone Gap, mother Charlotte Atkins of Derby, sisters, Susie Horton of Big Stone Gap, and Cindy and husband Patrick of Kingsport. She is survived by four grandchildren, Tanner Brent Kennedy, Colton Kennedy, Addison Kennedy and Jasmine Bolinskey. Other survivors are special god daughter, Tessa Parsons and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5:00pm – 7:00pm Monday, June 13, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor David Rose and Pastor Michael Sampson officiating.
Graveside services will be at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens on Tuesday at 11:00am. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Kennedy family.
To view the obituary and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.