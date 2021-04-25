KINGSPORT - Kathryn Anderson Shoemaker, 82 of Kingsport passed away at Baysmont/Asbury on April 25, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathryn was born in Nickelsville, VA on April 4, 1939 to the late Harvey L. and Ruth Balthis Anderson. She graduated from Lynn View High School in 1957, then worked for J.P. Stevens Co. until she started her family in 1964. Kathryn was a devoted mother to her two daughters always making sure they had what they needed. When her girls started school, she began working for the Sullivan County School System until her retirement. Kathryn was a beautiful, loving person who found fault in no one. She was loved by her family, her friends and anyone who knew her. Her passion and pride were her flowers and birds she called her own whom she tirelessly cared for.
Those left to cherish Kathryn’s memory are her husband of 61 years, Nile Shoemaker; daughters, Katrina Mullins (Mike) of Jamestown, NC and Karen Smith of Church Hill; granddaughter, Rachel Bengtson (Eric) of RI; grandson, Grant Mullins of NC; brother, Ken Anderson (Mackie) of Kingsport; niece, Kendra Gebhardt (Ryan) and their son, Seth of OH.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Kathryn’s Life will begin at 7:00 pm with Minister Bob Underwood officiating.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00am Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the Garden of Good Shepherd, Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and Baysmont/Asbury nursing home for the excellent care and love she received from them.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morrison City Christian Church, PO Box 4006, Kingsport, TN 37665.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Kathryn Anderson Shoemaker and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.