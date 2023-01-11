CHURCH HILL - Kathleen Speer Ramey, 90, of Church Hill went home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.

Born in Blackwater, VA on July 13, 1932, a daughter of the late Jefferson Floyd and Susie Mercia Bloomer Speers, she has resided in this area most of her life. She graduated from Fairview High School in Scott County, VA. She was the seventh of nine children, the last surviving child. She married Robert Clyde Ramey on September 1, 1951 in Gate City, VA. She was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, mama, ninny, and friend who loved to garden, sew, crafts and quilts; was a great cook, hosting Easter Sunday Dinner, and Christmas Eve Dinner. Our precious mother was loved by so many she always made family and friends welcome to her home and to her table.

