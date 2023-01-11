CHURCH HILL - Kathleen Speer Ramey, 90, of Church Hill went home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.
Born in Blackwater, VA on July 13, 1932, a daughter of the late Jefferson Floyd and Susie Mercia Bloomer Speers, she has resided in this area most of her life. She graduated from Fairview High School in Scott County, VA. She was the seventh of nine children, the last surviving child. She married Robert Clyde Ramey on September 1, 1951 in Gate City, VA. She was a homemaker and was of the Methodist faith. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, mama, ninny, and friend who loved to garden, sew, crafts and quilts; was a great cook, hosting Easter Sunday Dinner, and Christmas Eve Dinner. Our precious mother was loved by so many she always made family and friends welcome to her home and to her table.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holston Valley Medical Center, nurses on the 6th floor, hall 63 & 64.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clyde Ramey; son, Robert Dewayne Ramey; daughter, Donna K. Ollis; grandson, Donald Jason Begley; sisters, Edna Speer, Golda “Peach” Walters, Rita Ramey, Frances Feagins; brothers, Curtis, Jim, Bennie and Harold Speer.
Survivors include daughters, Dianne Ramey Bates (Gregory) of Creedmoor, NC, Karen Lynette Ramey of Kingsport; special grandson, Tony Dewayne Ramey of Church Hill; son-in-law, Brian Ollis; step-grandson, Joe Bates; grandchildren, Brandy McCullough (Donald), Jordan Taylor, Crishia “CJ” Card (Danny), Kaitlin Ollis (Jesse Copeland), Dakota Ollis; great-grandchildren, Danielle Crigger, Jessica Mitchell, George “Joe” Bates, Gabriel Bates, Elexus Fidener, Connor Begley, Kian McCullough, Lachlan McCullough; great-great grandchildren, Rosaline Adams, Quentin Mitchell, Madison Mitchell, Jaiden Peregoy; and many adored nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with her son-in-law Gregory Bates officiating.
Due to sickness, no visitation at home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those attending graveside services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 12:45 p.m., Friday.