GATE CITY, VA - Kathleen L. Williams, 89, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a brief illness at Holston Valley Medical Center. She enjoyed raising a garden and canning.
Kathleen was born on June 9, 1931 to the late Hop and Lakie Harris Lane.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Wilford E. Williams; sisters, Myrtle and Rosie; brothers, Henry, Leonard, Gene, Robert, and Ray.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Smith and husband Jerry; son, Larry Williams; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. G.W. White officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the step down ICU 5th floor nurses and Ballad Health Hospice for their loving care.
