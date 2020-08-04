KINGSPORT - Kathleen Ketron Ramey, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living where she lived for the past 13 years.
A drop-by visitation will be held from 1pm to 3pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, August, 6, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Foster officiating. Per her requests, honorary pallbearers will be the widow and widowers group at Salem United Methodist Church. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm and are also asked to follow the social distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church at 5930 Orebank Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664.
