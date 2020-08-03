KINGSPORT - Kathleen Ketron Ramey, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living where she lived for the past 13 years. Kathleen was a born again Christian and a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed attended the widows and widowers group at Salem United Methodist Church before she became disabled. Kathleen was a loving aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Lawrence Ramey; parents, Oliver and Georgia McClellan Ketron; uncle and aunt who were like her parents, Rathie and Hazel Reed; sisters, Lois McClain, Julia Peters, Irene Shields, and Frances Henard; brothers, Kenner Ketron, and Claude Ketron.
Survivors include her half-brothers, Bob Ketron and Junior Ketron; nieces, Kay (Ralph) Ketron, Kathy McClain and Linda Gibson; nephews, Terry (Carolyn) McClain and Conley (Barbara) Ramey; God-Child, Chantae Church; along with a host of friends.
A drop-by visitation will be held from 1pm to 3pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, August, 6, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor David Foster officiating. Per her requests, honorary pallbearers will be the widow and widowers group at Salem United Methodist Church. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm and are also asked to follow the social distancing requirements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church at 5930 Orebank Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664.
