BIG STONE GAP, VA-Kathleen “Kathy” Bishop, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
Born in Robbinsville, NC, she lived in Dayton, Oh. for several years and had resided in Big Stone Gap since 1969. She was a member of Robinette’s Chapel Church in Big Stone Gap. Kathy was a wonderful vocalist and devoted servant to the Lord. She loved to travel, especially with her sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Geneva (Keever) Ledbetter; and grandson, B. J. Whited.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Frank Bishop; two sons, Eric Bishop and Brian Bishop (Beth), both of Big Stone Gap; daughters, Dana Mullins, Big Stone Gap and Vickie Knell, Kingsport, Tn.; grandchildren, Jordan Gilly, Britan Gilly, Alyson Sturgill and Ryan Halverson; great grandchildren, Christian and Gemma; sisters, Clarene Watts, Troy, Oh. and Charlene Harmon, Corbin, Ky.; brother, Larry Ledbetter, New Carlisle, Oh.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Matthew Clark officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00am Saturday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:20am Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Kathy Bishop’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.