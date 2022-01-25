DUFFIELD, VA - Kathleen Hand, 84 of Duffield, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 21, 2022
Family will receive friends from 5 -7 PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jimmy Hammonds and Brother Gene Webb officiating. Music will be provided by the Hammonds Family. Graveside service will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Childress Family Cemetery in Blackwater. Pallbearers will be Unice Roberts, Dwight Roberts, Troy Roberts, Dwayne Holt, Jeff Dye, & Scottie Peters. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Hospice and nurse Ashley Dingus.
Condolences may be made to the family online
