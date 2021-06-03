DRYDEN, VA - Kathleen Bailey Brewer, a cosmetologist for 52 years and a resident of Dryden, VA, passed away on May 31, 2021 at the age of 71.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Lee (Bucky) McFarland, Jr. and wife Sondra, John McFarland and wife Candace; grandchildren, Tara Greer and husband Andrew. Tyler McFarland and wife Erika, Somer Mitchell and husband Zack; 2 great grandchildren, Braxon and RaeLynn; brothers Ronnie Bailey and wife Betty, Roger Bailey and wife Bobbie; sisters, Johnnie Ruth Blanton and Pricilla Harless; her two best friends Joyce Rogers and cousin Dahl Tritt.
Kathy was a successful business owner of Kathy's Beauty Salon for 37 years, a loving mother and grandmother, and free spirit that enjoyed traveling. As a result of her generous heart, and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well. She was a member of the Powell Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church. We were blessed to have learned many wonderful things from Kathy, like to never throw away a perfectly good container, don't feed the cats too late or you will call in the opossums, set your clocks ahead 30 minutes so you are less likely to be late (although she was still late). Always show your love and forgive your family no matter the circumstances. She never knew a stranger and would tell you to follow your heart and lend a helping hand. She left no boat or road untraveled. As you start a new journey, remember she will be right there with you. We are forever grateful for the lessons of love and patience she has taught us all.
The family will receive friends at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 5 until 7:00 pm; the funeral service will follow beginning at 7:00 pm with Pastor Shawn Kelley officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, June 6, in the Bailey Family Cemetery. Anyone who would like to travel in procession to the cemetery is asked to meet at 10:30 am at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. To sign guest book and send condolences please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.