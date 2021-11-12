BRISTOL, VA - Kathleen Ann Osborne, 71 of Bristol, VA and formerly of Euclid, OH passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at University Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Interment will follow at the Osborne Family Cemetery, Dungannon, VA.
