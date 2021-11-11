BRISTOL, VA - Kathleen Ann Osborne, 71 of Bristol, VA and formerly of Euclid, OH passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at University Hospital. She was born December 30, 1949 in Detroit, MI to the late Bruce and Evelyn Osborne.
She was a retired machinist at Swagelok in Solon. She was a proud tribal member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Kathy was the loving mother of Scott (Mary Long) Osborne; beloved grandmother of Zackery, Scotty and Zane Osborne; dearest sister of Patricia “Patty” Osborne, Tommy Osborne, Carolyn (Pawlo) Myhal and the late Susie (Craig) Bascom; aunt of many.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Interment will follow at the Osborne Family Cemetery, Dungannon, VA.
Online condolences may be made to the Osborne family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City is honored to serve the family of Kathleen Ann Osborne.