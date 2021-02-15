ROGERSVILLE - Kathleen A. Hensley, age 83, of Rogersville, went to join her husband on February 14, 2021 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Kathleen was born to Ralph and Amanda Johnson Gibson on October 1, 1937. She married Willie Hensley on May 25, 1952 in Gate City, VA. Kathleen worked and retired as a cook for Cherokee High School for 20 years. She was a member of McKinney's Chapel Baptist Church. Kathleen loved her family and always wanted to make sure they were fed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie Hensley; sons, Calvin, David, and Bryan Hensley; grandson, Cody Hensley; son-in-law, Bill Lyles; brothers, Emmitt, Gene,Sonny, and Ralph Jr. Gibson; sisters, Verdie Gibson, Deloris Lee, and Betty Price.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Lyles; son, Keith (Cindy) Hensley; grandchildren, Chandra Mallett, Wesley (Christal) Lyles, and Mitchell (Jessie) Hensley; step-grandson, Joseph Lowery; step-great grandson, Ever Lowery; great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Mallett, Maggie Lyles, and Thatcher Lyles; sister, Dot Klepper; daughters-in-law, Linda Hensley and Susan Hensley; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Kathleen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center for all their excellent care shown to Mrs. Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in McKinney's Chapel Church Cemetery.
