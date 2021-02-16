ROGERSVILLE - Kathleen A. Hensley, age 83, of Rogersville, went to join her husband on February 14, 2021 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center.
The family of Kathleen wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center for all their excellent care shown to Mrs. Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in McKinney's Chapel Church Cemetery.
