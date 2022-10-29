Kathie Newland Simmons, 74, was reunited with loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday October 12, 2022.
She was born on May 13, 1948 in Kingsport TN, to Harry Sandridge Newland and Edith (Nan) Gooden Newland. Kathie graduated from Gate City High School in 1965; where she performed as Drum Major for 3 years leading the Gate City Marching Band. Kathie was a graduate of Whitney School of Business. Kathie began her career with Foote Mineral Corp in Duffield, VA. She then was transferred to Kings Mountain NC, the home office. Working a total of 40 years, Kathie was the Director of Transportation and International Shipping. She also was responsible for the training of employees in Hazardous Material Safety for both Kings Mountain plant as well as Silver Peak, Nevada plant.
Kathie will be remembered for her sparkle and outgoing personality, for her love of dancing and modeling for fashion shows, but most importantly for her love and devotion to her family. She had a multitude of friends and was a caring, loyal friend to all. Kathie was a lifelong friend to Susan Shelton Palmer from age 12 and in the last several years played the role of caretaker to her.
Kathie had an extremely close and loving relationship with her son, Kelly; he was her pride and joy. When her only granddaughter, Lauryn was born, her heart was overjoyed and that love continued to grow through the years watching her become a young woman, wife and now mother. Kathie had a mutually close and loving relationship with her daughter-in-law, Kimberly. As Kathie’s heart disease caused many complications Kim went to every length to care for her.
Kathie met her husband Ronnie Simmons at a dance near Kings Mt, NC in 1998; they were married two years later. In 2014, Kathie and Ronnie retired and relocated back to Gate City, VA, where they remodeled a small house belonging to her son. They turned that tiny house into a large home where her extended family loved to gather for Holidays.
Kathie attended State Line Baptist Church. Highlights of her life were tours of the Holy Land, Rome, Greece, and Egypt in 1980 and 1981 with Pastor Tony Gonzalez and his wife, Mae. Also participating in these tours were Kathie’s mother, mother-in-law and her sister which added to her joy.
Kathie was proceeded in death by her parents Harry and Edith Newland and by her brother Harry Jackson (Jack) Newland.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronnie Simmons, her beloved son, Barton Kelly Williams (Kim), granddaughter Lauryn Kellie Crabtree (Jake), grandson Abram Taylor, great granddaughter Raelyn Kellie Crabtree (2 months old). Brother, Alan Newland (Carol), sister, Helen Newland Henderson. Nephews/just like sons, Bryan Henderson (Penny), Chris Todd Henderson (Susan), stepchildren Adam Simmons (Jamie), Loree Waltron (Roy), and Aaron Simmons (Michelle). Step-grandchildren include Mallory, Bailey, Bree, Quinn and Camdon. Great nieces Jordan Henderson Walsh, Camryn Newland, Dana Newland, Alison Stone Chesson. Nephews; Mike Newland ,Tim Newland, Charlie Stone, Alex Williams, Eric Williams. Great nephews; Matt Henderson, Lucas Henderson, Grant Newland, Nick Henderson, Christopher Henderson, Benjamin Henderson, and Cameron Henderson.
In keeping with Kathie’s wishes no public services will be held and a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
