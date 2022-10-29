Kathie Newland Simmons, 74, was reunited with loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday October 12, 2022.

She was born on May 13, 1948 in Kingsport TN, to Harry Sandridge Newland and Edith (Nan) Gooden Newland. Kathie graduated from Gate City High School in 1965; where she performed as Drum Major for 3 years leading the Gate City Marching Band. Kathie was a graduate of Whitney School of Business. Kathie began her career with Foote Mineral Corp in Duffield, VA. She then was transferred to Kings Mountain NC, the home office. Working a total of 40 years, Kathie was the Director of Transportation and International Shipping. She also was responsible for the training of employees in Hazardous Material Safety for both Kings Mountain plant as well as Silver Peak, Nevada plant.

