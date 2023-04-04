Kathie Anne Stiner, née Lennon, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2023, surrounded by family: her son Jesse Edward, sisters Jayne Ellen and Suanne, sisters-in-law Patsy and Gail, and niece Kim Brown. She was 68 years old.
Preceded in death by her parents James T. and Edna Anne Lennon and her husband of over 35 years, Matthew (Max), Kathie is survived and will be dearly missed by her son Jesse Stiner, sisters Jayne (Greg) Downs, Suanne Hall, brother Scott (Amy) Lennon, sisters-in-law Patsy Brown and Gail Sweeden, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Born in Yonkers, NY, Kathie grew up in Rome, NY and Sparta, NJ, before graduating from Madison College in VA (now JMU) in 1976. She worked many years in the service industry, first in her favorite city of New Orleans, where she met and married Max, the love of her life. Later, she worked in the Nickelsville, VA and Tri Cities, TN area. Kathie loved her dogs Sable and Bluex, arts and crafts, working in her gardens, and music, especially at the New Orleans JazzFest and the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Festival.
A celebration of Kathie’s life will be held at a later date. Kathie was often caregiver to ill or older family members and friends. To honor her memory, please consider blessing an elderly family member, neighbor or nursing home resident with the gift of your time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local animal shelters.