Kathie Anne Stiner, née Lennon, passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2023, surrounded by family: her son Jesse Edward, sisters Jayne Ellen and Suanne, sisters-in-law Patsy and Gail, and niece Kim Brown. She was 68 years old.

Preceded in death by her parents James T. and Edna Anne Lennon and her husband of over 35 years, Matthew (Max), Kathie is survived and will be dearly missed by her son Jesse Stiner, sisters Jayne (Greg) Downs, Suanne Hall, brother Scott (Amy) Lennon, sisters-in-law Patsy Brown and Gail Sweeden, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

