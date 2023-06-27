KINGSPORT - Katherine Rebecca McMurray, 79, of Kingsport, TN, stepped out of this world into Jesus's arms, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023.
Katherine was born in Sullivan County, TN in 1944. She attended Ketron High School. She met the love of her life, Dale, while cruising Broad Street, and they were wed six months later. They have had a wonderful life together over the past 62 years. Katherine was a BIG fan of NASCAR and especially Dale Earnhardt, and so was Dale. They both enjoyed watching the races and attending them. She also loved Elvis Presley; every year, her Christmas tree was decorated with Elvis and Earnhardt ornaments.
She was a wonderful sister, she loved just popping in to say hello often. Every Sunday, all the sisters would get together for food, and then they would have a big Rook competition which she hated losing; if she lost, you knew it! Katherine loved playing bingo and would often go to Jack's Bingo Hall. She was the life of the party, a cut-up, a comedian, and loved to see people laugh; and always had a big smile.
When her boys were growing up on Samuel Street, she was a second mom to all the neighborhood kids. They always knew that they were welcomed there.
She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, great-sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend to all. She will be greatly, greatly missed by so many.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Worley and Erma Lee Haynes McCurry Million; sons, Tony McMurray and Greg McMurray; sister, Vivian Dykes; brother, Robert McCurry; father and mother-in-law, Forest and Rossella McMurray.
Left to cherish her sweet memories are her husband of 62 years, Dale; grandson, Anthony McMurray; great-grandson, Silas McMurray; daughter-in-law, Darline Inscoe (Tony); brother, Rick Million and wife Angie; sisters, Janice Baxter, Linda Barnette and husband Jim, Judy Kreger, Carol Million Murray; sister-in-law, Edna Carpenter and husband Freddie; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 at Shades of Grace UMC (Sullivan Street, Kingsport) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The funeral will follow with Pastor Will Shewey officiating—special music by Misty Venett and Robert Barrett.
Graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, June 30th, 2023, at 11:00 am. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet at Shades of Grace UMC at 10:40 to follow in the procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to her special niece, Donna Byrd, for taking such excellent care of Katherine.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.