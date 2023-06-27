KINGSPORT - Katherine Rebecca McMurray, 79, of Kingsport, TN, stepped out of this world into Jesus's arms, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023.

Katherine was born in Sullivan County, TN in 1944. She attended Ketron High School. She met the love of her life, Dale, while cruising Broad Street, and they were wed six months later. They have had a wonderful life together over the past 62 years. Katherine was a BIG fan of NASCAR and especially Dale Earnhardt, and so was Dale. They both enjoyed watching the races and attending them. She also loved Elvis Presley; every year, her Christmas tree was decorated with Elvis and Earnhardt ornaments.

