KINGSPORT - Katherine Lucille “Lucy” Johnson, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Jessie and Marie (Bates) Lawson on February 19, 1941 in Norton, VA.
In addition to her parents Katherine was preceded in death by her brother, Jessie James Lawson.
Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Carl Johnson; sons, Curtis Johnson, Chris Johnson and wife Katie Johnson; grandchildren, Cayla, Cody, Corey, and Clayton Johnson; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Johnson; brother, Jimmie Lee Lawson; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Johnson Family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 5 pm – 7 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Tim Lovell officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, October 15, 2021 beginning at 11am.
The Johnson family would like to extend a special thank you to Lucy’s nephew Scott Lawson, his wife Cindy, and their son Aiden.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Johnson Family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.