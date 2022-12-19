NICKELSVILLE, VA - Katherine L. Broadwater, age 69 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord where she was reunited with her husband Harry and other members of her loving family on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was born in Kingsport, TN on May 8, 1953 to the late Elmer and Dana Williams Lawson. In addition to her parents Mrs. Broadwater was preceded in death by her loving husband of 15 years Harry Broadwater. Katherine was of the Baptist faith.

