NICKELSVILLE, VA - Katherine L. Broadwater, age 69 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord where she was reunited with her husband Harry and other members of her loving family on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Kingsport, TN on May 8, 1953 to the late Elmer and Dana Williams Lawson. In addition to her parents Mrs. Broadwater was preceded in death by her loving husband of 15 years Harry Broadwater. Katherine was of the Baptist faith.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Michelle Stafford; son, Jamie Cox (Brandi); 5 grandchildren, Devon Hunley, Payton Isaacs, Avery Cox, Braden Hall and Emily Anderson; 1 great-grandson, Landon Hunley; 3 brothers, Alan Lawson (Judy), William Lawson (Karen) and Jonathan Lawson (Julie); step-daughter, Marquietta Broadwater Kilgore and late step-son, Chris Broadwater; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Mike Winters officiating. Music will be provided by James and Jamie McConnell.
Interment will follow at Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Jamie Cox, Payton Isaacs, Jake Babb and Devon Hunley will serve as pallbearers.