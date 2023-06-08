PINEY FLATS- Katherine "Katie" Taggart Driskell, age 80, of Piney Flats, TN, passed away on June 6, 2023, in the company of family and her beloved caretakers.

Katie was born in Lynchburg, VA on July 6, 1942, to N.A. Taggart and Mary Faye Dougherty. The Taggarts lived in the small community of Yuma, VA before moving to Kingsport in 1946, where she attended Dobyns-Bennett High School, making friendships that lasted throughout her entire life.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you