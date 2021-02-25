Katherine “Katie” Solomon Argabrite, 34, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on the morning of February 22, 2021. Katie was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin, and her premature loss leaves an immeasurable void in the hearts of her family and friends. Her legacy of love, generosity and kindness will be forever cherished by her loved ones.
Katie was born in Kingsport and was a lifelong resident of the area, where she grew up as a member of Belvue Christian Church. Katie graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 2005, where she enjoyed being a member of the Dobyns-Bennett Band, and then attended East Tennessee State University. She worked for six years as a licensed pharmacy technician at Food City Pharmacy, where she came to be known for her sweet and cheerful nature by many in the community.
Katie married Wes Argabrite on April 20, 2013 at First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, which became their church. She later became a devoted mother to their two precious children, Camden and Kinsley, whom she loved dearly.
Katie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Herk and Mae Dykes, and her paternal grandparents, Jim and Wanda Solomon.
Katie is survived by Wes, Camden, and Kinsley of the home; her parents, Dale and Jill Solomon, Kingsport; her sisters, Kelsey Solomon, Athens, Georgia, and Keely (Pat) Gilroy, Atlanta, Georgia; her nephews, J.P. and Connor Gilroy; her aunts, Vanessa (Darris) McCarrell and Brenda (Tom) Wainner; her uncles, Wade (Patricia) Dykes and Stanley (Karen) Solomon; her sister-in-law, Alyson Argabrite, Kingsport; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Tricia Argabrite, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Belvue Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, or PetWorks, each in Kingsport.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport.
A family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, is serving the family of Katie Solomon Argabrite.