Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.