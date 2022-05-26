Katherine Elizabeth Laban, 59, departed this life on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Katherine was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life and her dog, Lillie was her faithful companion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Carmelita Laban; sister, Susan Gardner; and her brother, Peter Laban.
Those left to cherish Katherine’s memory are her children, Zacharia Dustin Pippin (Ano Moana), Ashley McGinn (Chris), Carmen Strickler (Stephen), Jeremy Pippin, Josh Pippin, and Kyle Ernst; grandchildren, Baize, Aria, Aubrey and Logan; brother, Steven Laban; her precious fur baby, Lillie; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm in the chapel with Vernon Smith delivering the eulogy.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Katherine Elizabeth Laban and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.