KINGSPORT - Born March 6, 1925, Jesus took Katherine by the hand at 11 years of age and led her lovingly through this earthly life to her Heavenly Home on January 1, 2022.
She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She became a member of Vermont United Methodist Church in 1941 at the age of 16. In the pursuing years, she served on various committees, sang in the choir, and was a Sunday School Teacher in the children’s department. She was a member of the Wesley Bible Class. Katherine was a charter member of the UMW and was a Five Star Woman and a member of the Laura Thompson Circle.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Minnie Perry; her husband of 55 years, Jack Depew; sister, Jerri Brock; and brothers, Bill and Clifton Perry and Ed Cash.
She is survived by three daughters, Kay Miller (Bill), Donna New, and Robin McConnell (Mac); eight grandchildren, April Smith, Amber Allen (Charles), Grant McConnell (Heather), Brandon McConnell (Kelly), Kevin Miller (Gina), Aliceson Bowman (Chris) and Jennifer and Christina Miller; six great-grandchildren, Alexis Allen, Blake and Aiden McConnell, Will and Katie Bowman, and Finn McConnell; special nephew, Bob Perry; and several sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service at East Lawn Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Jeremy McMillian.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Online condolences may be made to the Depew family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Depew family.