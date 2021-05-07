KINGSPORT - Katherine Claiborne Smith, 92, of Kingsport passed away on May 4, 2021 at her home.
A private graveside service for family and caregivers will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
A memorial service will be held at 4pm Saturday, May 8, 2021 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Jack Weikel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
