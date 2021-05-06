KINGSPORT - Katherine Claiborne Smith, 92, of Kingsport passed away on May 4, 2021 at her home.
She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Born and raised in Campbell County, Tennessee, Mrs. Smith attended Lincoln Memorial University, where she met her soulmate, O.P. Smith, who was attending school after his service to his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. They married October 30, 1948, and lived in LaFollette, Tennessee, before moving to Richmond, Virginia, where her husband graduated from the Medical College of Virginia, School of Dentistry. They moved to Kingsport in 1953, when Dr. Smith practiced dentistry for 53 years. Katherine was office manager in her husband’s practice for many years, and at the same time, she made a wonderful home for the two of them.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. O.P. Smith, her parents, O.T. Claiborne, Sr. and Dicie McCarty Claiborne, her brothers, Claude Claiborne, Curt Claiborne, Charlie Claiborne, Alex Claiborne, O.T. Claiborne, Jr., and sisters Eva Claiborne Spessard, Alma Claiborne, and Ruby Claiborne Childress, and niece, Kathy Boyanton.
She is survived by her brother, Dr. Burgin E. Claiborne and his wife Ann, of Kingsport, Tim Claiborne, LaFollette, Dr. Bill Childress, Chattanooga, Dr. Greg Childress, Richmond, Virginia,
Debra Meadows, Memphis, Danny Claiborne, Olive Branch, Mississippi, Donovan Claiborne, Olive Branch, Mississippi, Benjamin Claiborne, Hernando, Mississippi, Jordan Jones, Southaven, Mississippi, and Nathan Lee, Kingsport.
Her family is very grateful to the loving caregivers who made it possible for Katherine to live out her days in her beloved home. Thank you, Jeanette, Becky, Margie, Susan, Gayle, Nicole, Lucy, and Joy. Thanks also to Dino, who worked for many years for Dr. and Mrs. Smith, as a caretaker at their home.
A private graveside service for family and caregivers will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
A memorial service will be held at 4pm Saturday, May 8, 2021 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Jack Weikel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
