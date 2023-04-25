PINEY FLATS - Katherine Bowen, 65, of Piney Flats, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Katherine was born in Norton, Virginia, to Ervin and Betty Johnson, but she lived in Wise, Virginia, for most of her life, where she retired from Wallens Ridge State Prison as an administrative assistant. Katherine's priorities were God, her husband, Ronnie, and family. She was "the best mother ever" to Kristy and Matthew, and "Mimi" to Hope, Anna, Rosalie, and Stayce. Katherine was a dedicated Christian in whom others saw Christ. She was a member of Grace Meadows Church in Jonesborough.

