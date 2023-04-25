PINEY FLATS - Katherine Bowen, 65, of Piney Flats, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Katherine was born in Norton, Virginia, to Ervin and Betty Johnson, but she lived in Wise, Virginia, for most of her life, where she retired from Wallens Ridge State Prison as an administrative assistant. Katherine's priorities were God, her husband, Ronnie, and family. She was "the best mother ever" to Kristy and Matthew, and "Mimi" to Hope, Anna, Rosalie, and Stayce. Katherine was a dedicated Christian in whom others saw Christ. She was a member of Grace Meadows Church in Jonesborough.
In addition to her parents, Katherine is preceded in death by her uncle, Bennie Johnson; sister, Peggy Johnson; a beloved miscarried child.
Those left to cherish Katherine's memory include her loving husband, Ronnie Bowen; children, Kristy (Mike) Sims, Matthew (Bethany) Carter; stepchildren, Chris (Dawn) Bowen, Becky (Gary) Collier; grandchildren, Hope and Anna Carter, Rosalie and Stayce; sisters, Mary (Gene) Brooks, Becky (Dean) Shelton; brother, Jent (Mary) Vanover; multiple nieces and nephews, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 PM with Joe Herron officiating.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bowen family.