SURGOINSVILLE – Katherine Bean Cook, 86, passed away on February 19, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living Colonial Heights in Kingsport, TN with her family by her side.
Katherine was born in Kingsport to the late Murray and Jane Rogers Bean. She was a graduate of Church Hill High School in 1954. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics from the University of Tennessee in 1958 and completed a year of internship from Vanderbilt University. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center as Chief Dietician after 25 years of service. She was involved in many organizations including Eastern Star, Community Clothes Closet, and Home Demonstration Club. She enjoyed gardening, especially her green beans and corn, and outdoor activities. She was of the Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
Katherine was proceeded in death by her parents Murray and Jane Rogers Bean, husband Sam Cook, Sister-in-Laws Annette Liles and Bettye Braswell, and Brother-in-Laws Charlie Liles and Charlie Brown.
Katherine is survived by her children Sam (Kammy) Cook, Mary (Roy) Farne, Murray (Rhonda) Cook, and Mark (fiancé Loretta Depew) Cook, sister Mary Jane Brown, grandchildren Alicia, Hannah, Lauren Cook, Ben Farne, Savannah, Jake, Jared (Fiance Megan Krivinchuk) Cook and special niece Eerion (Eric) Whitley and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces.
Visitation will be held at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill on Thursday February 23, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday February 24, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Rogersville, TN. Burial will follow at New Providence Presbyterian in Surgoinsville, TN. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living of Colonial Heights.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations in honor of Katherine be sent to New Providence Presbyterian Cemetery, P.O. Box 46, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.