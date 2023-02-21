SURGOINSVILLE – Katherine Bean Cook, 86, passed away on February 19, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living Colonial Heights in Kingsport, TN with her family by her side.

Katherine was born in Kingsport to the late Murray and Jane Rogers Bean. She was a graduate of Church Hill High School in 1954. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics from the University of Tennessee in 1958 and completed a year of internship from Vanderbilt University. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center as Chief Dietician after 25 years of service. She was involved in many organizations including Eastern Star, Community Clothes Closet, and Home Demonstration Club. She enjoyed gardening, especially her green beans and corn, and outdoor activities. She was of the Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Henry’s Catholic Church.

