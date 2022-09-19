EASTERN STAR COMMUNITY - Ina Kate Fink Grills, 95, of Eastern Star Community, received her wings Saturday afternoon at her home, following an extended period of poor health. She was born in Gray and had lived here her entire life. Kate was the oldest living member of Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church.
Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence S. “Wimpy” Grills, Sr.; parents, Orville and Mollie (Hinkle) Fink; great grandson, Parker McManus; siblings, Dale Fink, Mac Fink and Wanda Bentley.
Surviving are her children, Janice Gamble, Clarence S. “Snake” Grills, Jr. (Pam), and Judy Carroll; siblings, Bill (Lula) Fink, Louise Shaffer, Jimmy (Debbie) Fink; grandchildren, Ginger (Jeff) Cuddy, Pam Gamble, Dwain (Jenna ) Gamble, Tara McConnell, Rhonda (David) Bush, Jodi (James) Eldridge, Steven (Becky) Carroll and Stephany McManus; Seventeen great-grandchildren; Eight great great-grandchildren; special nephew, Clarence Lee Grills; her faithful companion, Gypsy Rose.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church, with Rev. Kevin Rose and Rev. Harold Morelock, officiating. Graveside service will follow in the Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.