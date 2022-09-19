EASTERN STAR COMMUNITY - Ina Kate Fink Grills, 95, of Eastern Star Community, received her wings Saturday afternoon at her home, following an extended period of poor health. She was born in Gray and had lived here her entire life. Kate was the oldest living member of Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church.

Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence S. “Wimpy” Grills, Sr.; parents, Orville and Mollie (Hinkle) Fink; great grandson, Parker McManus; siblings, Dale Fink, Mac Fink and Wanda Bentley.

